Suspect in Madison homicide on Halloween arrested

Jeffrey Briggs
Jeffrey Briggs(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 26-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a homicide on the west side of Madison was captured Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Dept., U.S. Marshals took Jeffrey D. Briggs into custody around 7:15 a.m. after locating him at a hotel, in the 4800 block of Hayes Rd, after the department’s Violent Crime Unit obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on allegations of:

  • 1st degree intentional homicide,
  • Attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, and
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 1:30 p.m for the incident near North...
Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 1:30 p.m for the incident near North Gammon Road & Colony Drive.(Michelle Baik)

Briggs is accused of killing James Eggleston in a triple shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2020. Eggleston was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other teenage victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

All three of them were found outside an apartment complex, in the 7000 block of Flower Lane, in the midst of what police described as a “chaotic scene.”

At the time of the shooting, investigators indicated the Briggs and the victims knew each other prior to the shooting.

