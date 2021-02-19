Suspect in Madison homicide on Halloween arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 26-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a homicide on the west side of Madison was captured Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Dept., U.S. Marshals took Jeffrey D. Briggs into custody around 7:15 a.m. after locating him at a hotel, in the 4800 block of Hayes Rd, after the department’s Violent Crime Unit obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on allegations of:

1st degree intentional homicide,

Attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, and

Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 1:30 p.m for the incident near North Gammon Road & Colony Drive. (Michelle Baik)

Briggs is accused of killing James Eggleston in a triple shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2020. Eggleston was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other teenage victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

All three of them were found outside an apartment complex, in the 7000 block of Flower Lane, in the midst of what police described as a “chaotic scene.”

At the time of the shooting, investigators indicated the Briggs and the victims knew each other prior to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.