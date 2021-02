UW-Madison issues warning amid spike in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county.

Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus. He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.

In its weekly briefing, UW health officials emphasized many of the new individuals who tested positive admitted attending gatherings with or without masks.

“This serves as a reminder that the close contact of indoor social gatherings easily spreads COVID-19,” they wrote.

UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system’s schools.

Copy of email sent to UW-Madison students regarding COVID-19 spread. (WMTV)

