Advertisement

Wet Snow & Slush for Sunday; Temperatures continue Warming

1-3″ of snow is expected across much of Wisconsin on Sunday. Temperatures climb well above-freezing next week.
Snow showers overspread southern Wisconsin on Sunday. 1-3" of snow is expected.
Snow showers overspread southern Wisconsin on Sunday. 1-3" of snow is expected.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds moved over much of Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. A mid-level disturbance generated cloud cover and even a few flurries for northern sections of the state. Clouds will thin later tonight and allow lows to fall to near-0°F. Many places will dive below 0°F early Saturday morning.

Sunshine kicks off the weekend. Saturday highs will climb into the lower 20′s. Clouds begin to roll in late in the day as a developing low-pressure center moves closer. The low passes by to the south - kicking up snow flurries on its northern side. Snow showers begin late Sunday morning in southern Wisconsin. Since the atmosphere will be near-saturation, this snow will be wetter & heavier. Although totals are on the lower end as a result, slush may develop on the roadways Sunday into Monday.

Snow showers wrap up late Sunday. 1-3″ is expected for most of southern Wisconsin. Local heavier amounts are possible - stay with NBC 15 for the latest.

A nice warm up continues after the snow. Highs top out near 40°F on Tuesday.

A mid-level disturbance may generate a few snow flurries near the state line on Wednesday. A cold front late-week will take temperatures back into the upper 20′s & low 30′s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

Great Lakes Ice Coverage
Milder temperature are on the way through the weekend and into next week. Highs are expected...
Call it a Wisconsin Heat Wave: Temperatures near 40°F by next week
Milder temperatures are on the way through the weekend and into next week. Highs are expected...
A Warming Trend through the Weekend and into Next Week
Winter Alerts
Warming Into The Weekend