Wet Snow & Slush for Sunday; Temperatures continue Warming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds moved over much of Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. A mid-level disturbance generated cloud cover and even a few flurries for northern sections of the state. Clouds will thin later tonight and allow lows to fall to near-0°F. Many places will dive below 0°F early Saturday morning.

Sunshine kicks off the weekend. Saturday highs will climb into the lower 20′s. Clouds begin to roll in late in the day as a developing low-pressure center moves closer. The low passes by to the south - kicking up snow flurries on its northern side. Snow showers begin late Sunday morning in southern Wisconsin. Since the atmosphere will be near-saturation, this snow will be wetter & heavier. Although totals are on the lower end as a result, slush may develop on the roadways Sunday into Monday.

Snow showers wrap up late Sunday. 1-3″ is expected for most of southern Wisconsin. Local heavier amounts are possible - stay with NBC 15 for the latest.

A nice warm up continues after the snow. Highs top out near 40°F on Tuesday.

A mid-level disturbance may generate a few snow flurries near the state line on Wednesday. A cold front late-week will take temperatures back into the upper 20′s & low 30′s.

