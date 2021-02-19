Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites must provide documentation in order to continue receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced Friday.

Benefit seekers must send proof of employment or self-employment, or the planned start of employment, for the year before the PUA application date. Anyone who fails to provide proof must repay any PUA benefits received on Dec. 27, 2020 or later, according to federal law.

PUA provides benefits for those who are not eligible under normal unemployment insurance, such as people who are self-employed or some independent contractors, according to a news release.

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek called this requirement “a significant change.”

“It is another hurdle for people who qualify for these funds, but we are doing everything we can to make people aware of this requirement,” Pechacek said.

The DWD will be sending a notice out to thousands of residents as part of the new requirement.

The department listed the following forms of documentation as acceptable to submit on their unemployment portal, by mail or by fax to the DWD:

Employment: Paycheck stubs, earnings and leave statements showing the employer’s name and address, and W-2 forms

Self-employment: Business licenses, tax returns, business receipts, and signed affidavits from persons verifying the individual’s self-employment

Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and educational/religious organizations: Documentation provided by the organization and signed affidavits from persons verifying the individual’s attachment to such organizations

Proof of the planned commencement of employment: Letters offering employment, statements/ affidavits by individuals (with name and contact information) verifying an offer of employment

Proof of the planned commencement of self-employment: Business licenses, written business plans, or a lease agreement

