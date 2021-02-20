1-3″ of Wet Snow Sunday; Slick Roads Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds rolled into southern Wisconsin Saturday evening as temperatures topped out in the 20′s. Clouds hold on throughout the night as an approaching low-pressure system nears. The center of the system will pass by to the south, allowing snow showers to spread over the Badger State.

Lows on Sunday will dip into the teens thanks to an abundance of cloud cover. Snow showers begin in the early afternoon. The atmosphere will be nearly saturated all the way to the snow-producing level. Afternoon temperatures will also hover within a few degrees of the freezing mark. This means the snow will be heavier & wetter. It also lessens totals.

The snowfall estimate remains in the 1-3″ range for all of southern Wisconsin. The Saturday afternoon forecast adds another 2-4″ region to account for isolated totals above 3″. We’ll be hard-pressed to find locations with near or over 4″ of snow. Snow showers wrap up late Sunday evening and temperatures will fall into the lower 20′s.

Clouds remain on Monday, but highs continue warming -- this will likely be our first day above freezing since early February. A few flurries are possible with a mid-level disturbance overnight into Tuesday. However, the warmest temperatures of the week arrive Tuesday afternoon - many places will top in the upper 30′s - near 40°F.

Another passing system delivers a chance for flurries on Wednesday - along with a temperature drop. Highs will fall into the upper 20′s - near 30°F at the end of the week. Morning lows may fall into the single digits. However, these numbers won’t be anywhere near the worst we had in the arctic blast!

