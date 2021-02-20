Bucks snap 5-game skid with 98-85 victory over Thunder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85 to snap a five-game skid.

The Bucks avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015.

They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017. Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks. Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s 85 points were the fewest by a Bucks opponent all season.

