Bucks snap 5-game skid with 98-85 victory over Thunder

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85 to snap a five-game skid.

The Bucks avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015.

They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017. Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks. Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s 85 points were the fewest by a Bucks opponent all season.

