DHS: Over 300k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on Vaccine Distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates more than 300,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

DHS numbers show over one million vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents.

Data indicates that Iowa and Richland County are both within the 20% range for residents having received at least one dose of the shot. This ranks them within the top five Wisconsin counties for first dose distribution.

The latest COVID-19 report from the DHS also revealed 676 new cases were recorded in the past day, bring the seven day rolling average down to 624. As of Thursday, six cases of one COVID-19 variant were recorded in Wisconsin.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 81 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity—the same percentage as last week Saturday.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is still at a “high” level of case activity. All Wisconsin counties are being categorized as “very high” or “high” in case activity level, except for Rusk County, which is at a “medium” case activity level.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 559,172, according to DHS.

DHS also reported that there were 17 more deaths in the past day, bringing the total deaths due to COVID-19 up to 6,284.

