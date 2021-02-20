Get paid $2,000 to host a virtual rom-com movie night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staying cooped up indoors due to the pandemic may get boring, but one company is hoping to remedy that by paying someone to host a virtual movie night with their friends.

USDish will pay someone $2,000 to host a virtual rom-com watch party with friends, according to a news release.

The company said the winner will have to watch three movies with their best friends and complete a task sheet. Participants can get matching pajamas, decorate or even buy balloons to create the perfect party.

In addition to the $2,000 prize, the company said they will pay for the streaming access and video conferencing tool to the winner. The winner will also receive a bag, worth over $200, full of candy, a blanket, books and more.

The company will also dish out a dining credit for the host and their friends.

Interested candidates can apply for the “Dream Job” online. Applications will be open until noon on Feb. 26.

USDish also paid someone last year to watch 15 hours of The Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.