Man accused in Valentines Day murder had history of domestic violence

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Chief is questioning if the criminal justice system failed after a woman’s body was found in Wisconsin Dells on Valentine’s Day.

Jeremy Mondy stands accused of killing a Janesville woman who prosecutors say he was in a relationship with.

Chief David Moore of the Janesville Police Department says the homicide is not Mondy’s first run-in with the law.

“We determined that Mondy is a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges, along with 5 years of supervision,” said Chief Moore.

Despite this, Mondy was allowed back on the streets after two recent domestic violence arrests with the same victim he’s accused of killing.

The first arrest occurred in March of 2020, and the second happened less than two weeks before the homicide.

On February 3, Mondy was arrested and charged with a variety of domestic violence offences, including felony strangulation, abuse, and false imprisonment to name a few. The case is still pending. All of this happened while Mondy was on federal supervision from previous drug charges.

Chief Moore now wants a review done to find out if the system really did all it could to protect the victim in this case. “I have asked our Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to take a look at our entire system,” he said.

Shannon Barry, executive director of Domestic Abuse Intervention Services or DAIS says in cases like this, there are often red flags early on.

“If someone has used tactics such as strangulation or stalking or has sexually assaulted their partner within the relationship, those can be risk factors,” said Barry.

She urges anyone in a domestic violence situation to seek help and says you shouldn’t wait until things take a turn for the worse to reach out.

Many people across Wisconsin are dealing with this right now. Experts say the pandemic has caused an increase in domestic violence and that isolation often fuels existing issues.

As for the Mondy case, Chief Moore wants to know what information was available to those monitoring Mondy’s level of supervision. He says a review could find that authorities did all they could or that they system need work to better protect victims.

There are resources for those who need it. The Domestic Abuse Intervention Services helpline is 608-251-4445.

Anyone in immediate danger should dial 9-1-1.

