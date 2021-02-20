Man issued 4th alleged OWI with injuries citation in Rock Co. crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was issued his fourth alleged OWI citation that caused injuries early Friday morning following a crash that injured two people, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Rock Co. deputies and officials from Orfordville and Footville Fire Departments were called to around 3 a.m. to South Highway 213 and South Carver Road in Plymouth Township for a crash.

According to a news release, deputies found a car in a ditch with significant front-end damage. Deputies were able to speak to the occupants of the car and both of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies noted that the driver, 34-year-old Joseph J. Saladino, was showing signs of impairment. Saladino agreed to a standard sobriety test and officers arrested him after that.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office notes that Saladino was arrested for his fourth alleged OWI citation and fourth OWI that caused injuries, both of which are a felony.

