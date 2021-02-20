Advertisement

McCorkle’s big shot sends Verona to Regional Championship to face DeForest

Verona wins 66-65 while DeForest wins 66-51 for the two to meet in the Divison 1 Regional 3 championship game.
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Verona down five points and its season under a minute away from ending, head coach Reggie Patterson turned to the two leaders of his backcourt, Jonah Anderson and Cam McCorkle.

Trailing 65-60 to one-seed Waunakee, Anderson found McCorkle in the corner opposite the Wildcats’ bench and with one shot, five-seed Verona was two points away from forcing overtime. But Patterson and his boys wanted the win.

After a Waunakee turnover, the Wildcats had just 15 seconds to get one more shot off. Thats when Anderson and McCorkle put on an encore and the senior wearing #0 kept his wildcat career alive for one more night, hitting the game-winner with just 11 seconds left on the game clock earning Verona a 66-65 victory over Waunakee and sending Verona to the Division 1 Regional 3 championship game.

Two-seeded DeForest defeated three-seed Sun Prairie 66-51 so Verona will take on DeForest at 7 PM at Baraboo for the Regional Title.

