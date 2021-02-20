Advertisement

New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause.

This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths. Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them.

Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Round of heavy, wet snow Sunday
Cam McCorkle and his teammates celebrate after the senior hit the eventual game-winnner for...
McCorkle’s big shot sends Verona to Regional Championship to face DeForest
McPike Park Homeless Encampment
Homeless campers to be ‘evicted’ from Madison park
Mondy appears via Zoom in court
Man accused in Valentine’s Day murder had history of domestic violence