Officials identify victims in Rock County plane crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the victims of a fatal plane crash Tuesday in Rock County.

The medical examiner identified the two as Tanner W. Byholm, 25, and Remington K. Viney, 26.

Rock County Medical Examiner said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities completed the autopsy on Friday, and preliminary results of the autopsy pending further investigation.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office, NTSB, FAA and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department are still investigating this incident.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the final pieces of the wreckage were removed from Happy Hollow Park on Thursday night. According to the NTSB, the plane will go to a secure location where its investigator will be able to examine it more closely.

With the plane removed, Happy Hollow Park, which is about four miles from Janesville and nearly Blackhawk Tech, was allowed to reopen.

On Thursday, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson told NBC15 News the first stages of the agency’s investigation have wrapped up and a preliminary report could come as early as next week. The final report, which will include the cause of the deadly crash, is not expected for 12-24 months.

According to Knudson, the plane, a Velocity V-Twin, departed from Appleton, Wisconsin, and was bound for Sebastian, Florida, an oceanside city about 90 miles southeast of Orlando. It stopped at South Wisconsin Regional Airport, in Janesville, around 9 a.m. to refuel.

After departing, the pilot reported engine problems and intended to return to the airport. It was still about four miles away when the plane went down.

