Advertisement

Officials identify victims in Rock County plane crash

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, outside of Janesville.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the victims of a fatal plane crash Tuesday in Rock County.

The medical examiner identified the two as Tanner W. Byholm, 25, and Remington K. Viney, 26.

Rock County Medical Examiner said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities completed the autopsy on Friday, and preliminary results of the autopsy pending further investigation.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office, NTSB, FAA and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department are still investigating this incident.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the final pieces of the wreckage were removed from Happy Hollow Park on Thursday night. According to the NTSB, the plane will go to a secure location where its investigator will be able to examine it more closely.

With the plane removed, Happy Hollow Park, which is about four miles from Janesville and nearly Blackhawk Tech, was allowed to reopen.

On Thursday, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson told NBC15 News the first stages of the agency’s investigation have wrapped up and a preliminary report could come as early as next week. The final report, which will include the cause of the deadly crash, is not expected for 12-24 months.

According to Knudson, the plane, a Velocity V-Twin, departed from Appleton, Wisconsin, and was bound for Sebastian, Florida, an oceanside city about 90 miles southeast of Orlando. It stopped at South Wisconsin Regional Airport, in Janesville, around 9 a.m. to refuel.

After departing, the pilot reported engine problems and intended to return to the airport. It was still about four miles away when the plane went down.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

Appeals court denies DNR request to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt
A meal from a Fish Fry at St. Maria Goretti (2019)
No Fish Fry Fridays: Madison churches adapt to online giving
No fish fry this year at Madison church
No fish fry: Churches make financial changes amid COVID-19
Edgewood High School to file lawsuit with Madison over football field lights