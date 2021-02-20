Advertisement

Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (CNN) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio got a call about a suspicious package left outside the door of a church and sent the bomb unit to investigate.

Nothing was ticking inside the bag. Instead, the responders heard kittens and found a mother cat and six kittens inside.

A note left inside indicated “Sprinkles” had gone into labor the day before.

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami. When Specialist Mike Grimes and...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 18, 2021

All is well for the mom and her babies and they are being cared for by a local animal shelter.

The animals appear to be in good health and are headed to a foster family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

A suspicious bag outside an Ohio church reveals a cat and six kittens inside.
Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’
Cam McCorkle and his teammates celebrate after the senior hit the eventual game-winnner for...
McCorkle’s big shot sends Verona to Regional Championship to face DeForest
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP
McPike Park Homeless Encampment
Homeless campers to be ‘evicted’ from Madison park