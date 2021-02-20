One person taken to hospital following snowmobile crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Authorities responded to a snowmobile crash Saturday that sent one person to the hospital.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 12 p.m near Highway 69 and County Highway A with Belleville Fire and EMS.

One person was injured and transported to UW hospital, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

