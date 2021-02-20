ALERT DAY - Round of heavy, wet snow Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Even though it’s going to be cold, Saturday is going to be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be warmer, but it will also be snowy. A round of heavy, wet will impact the southcentral Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and evening. Falling snow and snowy, slushy roads will impact traveling Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. With 1-3″ of snow expected, Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

First Alert Day - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

It’s a cold start to Saturday. With a clear sky and light wind, temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees across much of the area. Fortunately, the wind is not very strong, so dangerous wind chills are not expected. Temperatures should warm above 0 degrees by 8 or 9 a.m. Patchy fog will be possible before 8 a.m., mainly for low-lying areas.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. The average high for February 20 in Madison is 33 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the south this afternoon and evening. Expect a ton of sunshine throughout the day. Clouds will start to stream in this evening.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Other than the subzero temperatures Saturday morning, the only other downfall about Saturday will be the air quality. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Due to stagnant air, the air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups: children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

Air Quality Alert (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the lower to mid teens.

Sunday will be a snow day! Widespread snow will increase from west to east across the area Sunday afternoon. Widespread snow will likely be falling across the area from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The snow will wrap up from west to east across the area Sunday evening into Sunday night. Most of the falling snow will be gone by 12 a.m. Monday. Widespread snowfall totals will between 1-3″ of snow. Slightly higher snowfall totals will be possible for our western counties along the Mississippi River. This is where 2-4″ of snow will be possible. High temperatures on Sunday will be near freezing.

Snowfall Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Monday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

The warm-up will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Everyone should warm above freezing on Monday. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day next week. Highs on Tuesday will be near 40 degrees. The mild February weather will stick around through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The end of the workweek will be much cooler. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be near or just below freezing. There will be the potential for some cold nights towards the end of the week.

