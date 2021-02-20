Snow Returns - First Alert Day Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures may be on the increase, but that doesn’t mean the wintry weather is out of the picture. Our next weathermaker will bring a couple of inches to the area Sunday and lead to slick and snow covered roadways. That was prompted the NBC15 weather team to issue a “First Alert Weather Day” on Sunday. Allow extra time and be prepared for dangerous conditions as we wrap up the weekend.

Snow will develop by mid to late Sunday morning and become steady during the afternoon. This is when most of the accumulation will occur across the area. Snow continues Sunday evening before tapering off late Sunday night with just a few flurries expected Monday morning. Right now, 1-3 inches of snow is expected for the area. There could be some isolated 4 inch totals west of Madison. A heavier band will set up through eastern Iowa and bears watching should it decide to move just a bit more to the east.

This will be a heavier wet snow as temperatures are expected to be into the lower 30s. Remember, ground temperatures are plenty cold enough to support rapid accumulation. The good news is that this go around, road salt will be effective giving the plow crews a bit of a leg up with this storm.

