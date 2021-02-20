Suspect who allegedly injured 2 East Towne Mall guards charged with aggravated battery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who is accused of injuring two East Towne Mall security guards in January was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint, Kejuan T. Hill, 23, also faces two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery.

The Madison Police Department was called around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 to East Towne Mall when a security guard said a person refused to leave after closing time and had made verbal threats to the guard, the complaint alleges.

When MPD officers arrived, the security guard flagged down one of the officers and let them know that Hill was allegedly attacking two guards by hitting them in the head with chairs. The guard added that the two guards that had been attacked were bleeding “badly.” Hill also allegedly yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” according to MPD’s original report.

As the MPD officer approached Hill, he moved back into the mall. The officer pulled out her taser and ordered Hill to lie on the ground, to which Hill allegedly replied “only the Heavenly Father can judge me.”

The 23-year-old man refused to get down on the ground despite the orders and “continued to exhibit violent and assaultive behavior,” the original reported indicated. After a few moments of struggling, the officer deployed her taser at Hill, which caused him to drop to the ground.

Two mall security officers, a 77-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital with what police described as “substantial injuries.”

The man told medical personnel that he was hit in the head twice with the chair. According to a complaint, the officer described the man as having a large puddle of blood around him. The male victim clutched to the side of his head while also trying to clean up the blood around him, the document continues. The man had “significant bruising” to his face, neck and head. He needed four stitches to his right arm and had a non-operable collerbone fracture, the document states.

The complaint noted that the 75-year-old woman had a cut above her right eye. Doctors reportedly told the woman that the stitches she needed above her right eye would be three levels deep. They also told her that there was likely nerve damage around her eye that was preventing it to shut all the way. She must use ointment on her left eye while she sleeps, so that it does not dry out and cause a “catastrophic” loss of function in that eye.

She also told officers, “I was scared he was going to kill me.”

Hill was taken to a hospital, as well, for an evaluation, MPD noted.

The police report added Hill was involved in a similar incident a year ago, at the McDonald’s on Dryden Drive.

