Advertisement

Air Quality ALERT issued for Southern Wisconsin

The Air Quality Index could reach “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” this Weekend.
Air Quality Index could reach "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" this Weekend
Air Quality Index could reach "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" this Weekend(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for South-Central & Southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.

Air Quality Index reached moderate levels Saturday afternoon.
Air Quality Index reached moderate levels Saturday afternoon.(WMTV)

High-pressure & light winds have kept the air rather stagnant & has led to an increase in pollution-particle concentration. A strong temperature inversion (increasing temperatures with height) has trapped the particulates closer to the surface.

The Alert lasts through Sunday afternoon (right when our next system comes in).

During this time, the Air Quality Index could reach the Unhealthy for Some Level. That includes children, those with Respiratory issues, and anyone engaged in strenuous activities for a prolonged period of time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Round of heavy, wet snow Sunday
Snow totals of 1-3 inches look likely Sunday. Isolated 4 inch totals can't be ruled out.
Snow Returns - First Alert Day Sunday
First Images Return from Mars Rover
First Images Return from Mars Rover
First Images Return from Mars Rover
First Images Return from Mars Rover