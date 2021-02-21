Air Quality ALERT issued for Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for South-Central & Southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.

Air Quality Index reached moderate levels Saturday afternoon. (WMTV)

High-pressure & light winds have kept the air rather stagnant & has led to an increase in pollution-particle concentration. A strong temperature inversion (increasing temperatures with height) has trapped the particulates closer to the surface.

The Alert lasts through Sunday afternoon (right when our next system comes in).

During this time, the Air Quality Index could reach the Unhealthy for Some Level. That includes children, those with Respiratory issues, and anyone engaged in strenuous activities for a prolonged period of time.

