ALERT DAY - Round of wet, slushy snow Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A round of wet, slushy snow could make traveling difficult Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Expect falling snow to reduce driver’s visibility and the roads to be snow covered and slushy. Widespread snowfall accumulations will be between 1-3″+.

First Alert Day - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and cold, but not nearly as cold as Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the middle teens across most of the area. A southeast wind at 5-10 mph is putting wind chills in the single digits this morning. Temperatures should warm to near freezing Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Snow will start to develop from west to east across the area Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely come down between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. The snow will start to taper off from west to east across the area after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Most of the falling snow should be east of the area by midnight.

Future Radar - Sunday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Monday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread snowfall accumulations across southcentral Wisconsin on Sunday will be between 1-3″. Slightly higher snowfall totals will be possible west of Madison and along the Mississippi River. This is where up to 4″ of snow will be possible. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect Sunday afternoon for Crawford, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Vernon Co. This is where the higher snowfall totals are forecast. The type of snow that will fall Sunday afternoon and evening will be wet and slushy.

Snowfall Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Traveling could become difficult Sunday through Sunday night. Expect snowy, slushy roads Sunday afternoon and evening. Even though the falling snow will stop, there will be the potential for slick spots Sunday night into Monday morning because temperatures will drop well below freezing. With temperatures expected to warm well above freezing, the roads should be in good shape Monday afternoon.

Snow & Travel Impact Timeline (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for snow will come to an end shortly after midnight. The rest of the overnight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild, at least for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be the first day this month with temperatures above freezing. The last time Madison warmest above freezing was January 21.

The warmest day this week will be Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 40s.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

This mild stretch of weather will continue through midweek. A strong storm system looks like it will stay just north of the area on Wednesday. This system still might be close enough to the area to bring in a chance of snow. A shot of cold air will follow this system. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning could drop into the single digits.

