Badgers women’s soccer opens 2021 with 1-0 win; Wilkins becomes winningest head coach in program history

Wisconsin women's soccer practices in masks to prepare for the 2020 season while following...
Wisconsin women's soccer practices in masks to prepare for the 2020 season while following COVID-19 protocol(UW Athletics)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In its first game in 455 days, Wisconsin women’s soccer started the 2021 season with a 1-0 win over Iowa.

The season opening win marked career victory No. 152 for head coach Paula Wilkins which is the most in program history.

The lone goal of the match happened just nine minutes in when Claire Odmark found the back of the net for the Badgers.

