Badgers women’s soccer opens 2021 with 1-0 win; Wilkins becomes winningest head coach in program history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In its first game in 455 days, Wisconsin women’s soccer started the 2021 season with a 1-0 win over Iowa.

The season opening win marked career victory No. 152 for head coach Paula Wilkins which is the most in program history.

The lone goal of the match happened just nine minutes in when Claire Odmark found the back of the net for the Badgers.

