Demps’ career day leads No. 1 Badgers to 3-1 win over Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s volleyball experienced a normality for any other program for just the second time this season, dropping a set. As always, the top volleyball team in the country rallied for a victory.

After taking the first two sets against Michigan State 25-10 and 25-16, the Spartans forced a fourth set with a 25-21 victory in the third. That one set loss was the Badgers first dropped set since January 30 when UW prevailed 3-1 at Illinois.

Kelly Sheffield’s ladies flexed their talent, grit and depth to defeat Michigan State 25-22 and take the match.

Freshman Jade Demps led the way for UW with 17 kills, which was a career-high for the outside hitter out of North Carolina.

Did you know according to a myth, jade was created by thunder and captured the force of the heavens; so it is known as the Stone of Heaven?



Why do we tell you this....because Jade Demps had a breakout game today, and we wanted you to associate her name with something rad. pic.twitter.com/O4TnH6LvY0 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) February 21, 2021

Libero, Lauren Barnes closed out her dominant weekend in East Lansing with a career-high 28 digs while Sydney Hilley racked up 39 assists for the Badgers.

Barnes is at a career-high 26 digs.



This account is obsessed with her this weekend. pic.twitter.com/arh1RuVCZg — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) February 21, 2021

No. 1 Wisconsin will return home to host No. 5 Nebraska on Friday and Saturday inside the UW Field House.

