Demps’ career day leads No. 1 Badgers to 3-1 win over Michigan State
No. 1 Wisconsin improves to 10-0 with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 victory in East Lansing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s volleyball experienced a normality for any other program for just the second time this season, dropping a set. As always, the top volleyball team in the country rallied for a victory.
After taking the first two sets against Michigan State 25-10 and 25-16, the Spartans forced a fourth set with a 25-21 victory in the third. That one set loss was the Badgers first dropped set since January 30 when UW prevailed 3-1 at Illinois.
Kelly Sheffield’s ladies flexed their talent, grit and depth to defeat Michigan State 25-22 and take the match.
Freshman Jade Demps led the way for UW with 17 kills, which was a career-high for the outside hitter out of North Carolina.
Libero, Lauren Barnes closed out her dominant weekend in East Lansing with a career-high 28 digs while Sydney Hilley racked up 39 assists for the Badgers.
No. 1 Wisconsin will return home to host No. 5 Nebraska on Friday and Saturday inside the UW Field House.
