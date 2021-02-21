Advertisement

DHS: Nearly 14 percent of Wisconsinites have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; no new deaths reported

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicate nearly 14 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Sunday, 13.9 percent of the population – or 806,867 people – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while six percent of the population – or 349,461 people – have completed the vaccine series.

In total, 1,180,445 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin.

The latest data indicates Bayfield county has vaccinated the most of its residents, with nearly 21 percent of the county’s population having received at least one dose and 11 percent having completed the vaccine series.

Ashland, Richland, Green and Dane counties, among others, are close behind.

Of the 4,265 people tested for the virus Sunday, 403 tested positive and 3,862 tested negative. Total positive, confirmed cases are at 559,575 in the state.

An additional 27 hospitalizations were recorded Sunday, however no new deaths were recorded.

According to DHS, 97.3 percent of those who have contracted the virus have recovered. DHS says 1.6 percent of cases are still active currently.

