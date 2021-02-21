Gov. Evers’ budget a good sign for Wisconsin farmers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers unveiled his 2021-23 budget Tuesday, including a proposal to invest $43 million in agriculture and helping Wisconsin farmers. The proposal is one of several outlined in the governor’s budget, but one of the few with bipartisan support.

Janesville farmer Doug Rebout co-owns his family’s farm, which has been in the family for nearly 60 years, and sits on the board of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. Rebout said the governor’s budget is the kind of support for farmers he wants to see.

“There’s been years where farmers feel like we’ve been forgotten,” Rebout said.

Rebout said Governor Evers’ proposal is a step in the right direction.

“He’s investing a lot of money into the farmer-led watershed groups,” Rebout explained.

These programs support farmers working together to address local water issues and maintain water quality.

“Farmers want clean water, farmers want clean land, so we want to support any of these programs that provide funding to help farmers keep clean land,” said Debi Towns, senior director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

Towns said the Wisconsin Farm Bureau is also excited about the investments Evers’ proposed. One of the Bureau’s priorities is money for expanding rural broadband access.

“Many of them did not have enough, fast enough Internet service or did not have access to Internet service, and so it became very evident how much we need to invest,” Towns explained.

Rebout added, “No matter what we’re doing on the farm, we’re usually hooked up to the Internet.”

Beyond the practical investments, Rebout said Evers’ plan to expand access to mental health resources is also important, especially after the pandemic.

“Farmers, just like anyone else, it’s tough for us to admit that we need help,” Rebout said, adding, “It’s nice to know that there are places out there that when we need to, we can make those calls.”

The budget process has many months to go, but Rebout hopes the legislature will keep Evers’ plan for the agriculture industry mostly intact.

“This is investing in the infrastructure, so it’s not just helping right now, it’s going to hopefully help for a long time in the future,” he said.

Not all of the governor’s proposals were met with the same level of support from legislators. Governor Evers’ budget also includes proposals to legalize marijuana and give unions more support. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the budget a “Badger Bounce Backwards” plan.

The budget is now with the Joint Finance Committee, and it is up to the legislature to approve the final budget. A final budget is expected to be signed in July.

