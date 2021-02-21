Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.

ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday night around 10:00 p.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 9th St. in Armenia Township, for a person who was shot.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man who was dead inside the residence.

This incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

