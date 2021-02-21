Hudson defeats Verona 4-0 in division one state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From starting their season as a club team to returning to state for a fourth straight year, Verona boy’s hockey were back where they belong, in the division one state championship game just not with the result they wanted.

Second-seeded Hudson defeated fourth-seeded Verona 4-0 at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids for the Raiders third stat championship since 2017. The Raiders outshot the Wildcats 35-7 while Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant finished with 31 saves on the day as Hudson won its fifth overall state title.

Hudson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and that score held until the third when Hudson took a 3-0 lead with 12:58 remaining in the title game. An empty-net goal with 2:37 remaining produced the final score.

Verona finished with 16 wins on the year after starting its season as a club team competing outside of Dane County due to local health orders from PHMDC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once they received permission from the Verona school district to play a WIAA schedule in January, the Wildcats earned their way back to state.

