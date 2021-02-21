Cities declare winter weather emergencies ahead of Sunday’s snow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Sunday’s expected snow, local cities are declaring winter weather emergencies.
A winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice operations are complete.
City of Janesville
According to the City, the emergency will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. An end date and time have not been set yet.
The City is asking residents to move vehicles prior to 6:00 p.m. and to keep vehicles off city streets until the streets have been cleared of ice and snow.
The following are locations for residents to park their vehicles if garage or driveway parking is not an option:
- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street
- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street
- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street
Janesville expects the plows will begin Sunday evening when the snow is expected to taper off, however the full plow is not expected to be completed until early Monday morning.
City of Beloit
The snow emergency will go into effect starting 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
The following are locations for residents to park their vehicles if garage or driveway parking is not an option:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third Street(North Lot):North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- WestGrand AvenueLot (229 W.Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs
The city is reminding residents to remove trash and recycling carts from the streets as well. Residents are encouraged to stay home and make only necessary travel with extreme caution.
If other cities declare winter weather emergencies ahead of Sunday’s snow, NBC15 will update this story with new information.
