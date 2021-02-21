Cities declare winter weather emergencies ahead of Sunday’s snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Sunday’s expected snow, local cities are declaring winter weather emergencies.

A winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice operations are complete.

City of Janesville

According to the City, the emergency will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. An end date and time have not been set yet.

The City is asking residents to move vehicles prior to 6:00 p.m. and to keep vehicles off city streets until the streets have been cleared of ice and snow.

The following are locations for residents to park their vehicles if garage or driveway parking is not an option:

East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

Janesville expects the plows will begin Sunday evening when the snow is expected to taper off, however the full plow is not expected to be completed until early Monday morning.

City of Beloit

The snow emergency will go into effect starting 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

The following are locations for residents to park their vehicles if garage or driveway parking is not an option:

Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

Third Street(North Lot):North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

WestGrand AvenueLot (229 W.Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

The city is reminding residents to remove trash and recycling carts from the streets as well. Residents are encouraged to stay home and make only necessary travel with extreme caution.

If other cities declare winter weather emergencies ahead of Sunday’s snow, NBC15 will update this story with new information.

