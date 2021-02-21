Advertisement

Madison plows to be out as soon as snow starts

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Street Superintendent says plows will be out once the snow starts falling Sunday and is warning residents that travel will be difficult through the city Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Once the storm begins, the City says 32 plow trucks will be out applying salt to the roads and pushing snow to the curb. The plows will stay on the roads from the time the storm begins, through the night and into Monday morning.

The Streets division is asking residents be patient when commuting Monday morning as road conditions will be slick.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Cities declare winter weather emergencies ahead of Sunday’s snow
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee woman 21 years ago
‘It’s all welcome’: Madison-area restaurant owners say any assistance is helpful, but more will...
Restaurants excited about Gov. Evers’ budget proposal for small business recovery
ALERT DAY - Round of wet, slushy snow Sunday