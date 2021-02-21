Madison plows to be out as soon as snow starts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Street Superintendent says plows will be out once the snow starts falling Sunday and is warning residents that travel will be difficult through the city Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Once the storm begins, the City says 32 plow trucks will be out applying salt to the roads and pushing snow to the curb. The plows will stay on the roads from the time the storm begins, through the night and into Monday morning.

The Streets division is asking residents be patient when commuting Monday morning as road conditions will be slick.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.