Man convicted of killing Milwaukee woman 21 years ago

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A jury in Racine County has convicted a man of fatally shooting a Milwaukee woman 21 years ago.

Miguel Cruz was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon Friday afternoon after jurors deliberated for about four hours.

The body of Juanita Zdroik, a 39-year-old mother of two, was found by the side of a rural road near Raymond on Feb. 7, 2000. She had been shot in the head.

Two men came forward years later and told detectives Zroik was killed because she witnessed the murders of a father and son in Milwaukee that same day.

