Advertisement

Man convicted of killing Milwaukee woman 21 years ago

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A jury in Racine County has convicted a man of fatally shooting a Milwaukee woman 21 years ago.

Miguel Cruz was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon Friday afternoon after jurors deliberated for about four hours.

The body of Juanita Zdroik, a 39-year-old mother of two, was found by the side of a rural road near Raymond on Feb. 7, 2000. She had been shot in the head.

Two men came forward years later and told detectives Zroik was killed because she witnessed the murders of a father and son in Milwaukee that same day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Round of wet, slushy snow Sunday
Homicide investigation underway in Juneau Co.
Lake Mills Stoughton
WIAA boy’s basketball regional championships results
Lake Mills defeats Marshall
WIAA girl’s basketball state sectional results