MPD responds to reports of shots fired on east side

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple callers reported hearing what sounded like gunshots early Saturday morning.

According to MPD the gunshots were heard in the Eastwood Dr. area. When officers arrived on scene, a single shell casing was recovered on Eastwood Dr. near Amoth Ct.

MPD says no property damage has been located at this time, and there were no reported injuries.

