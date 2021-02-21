No. 1 Kaukauna ends Stoughton’s quest for a fourth-straight state title

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the last three year’s no WIAA division 1 wrestling program has topped Stoughton when it matters most, in the state finals. Today, that trend changed.

Top-ranked Kaukauna stopped the Viking’s bid for a fourth-straight state title with a 38-26 victory on Saturday in what was both program’s third match of the day.

Stoughton began its day with a 51-30 win over Waterford in the quarterfinals before defeating Slinger 39-34 to advance to the finals.

The division one state final was the seventh consecutive year the two programs met in state with Stoughton defeating Kaukauna their three previous meetings in the state semifinals while Kaukauna topped the Vikings in the state title matches from 2015 to 2017.

Waunakee made its first ever trip to state first defeating Marshfield 40-32 before falling to the eventual state champs in Kaukauna 60-18.

