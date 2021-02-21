Advertisement

No. 1 Kaukauna ends Stoughton’s quest for a fourth-straight state title

(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the last three year’s no WIAA division 1 wrestling program has topped Stoughton when it matters most, in the state finals. Today, that trend changed.

Top-ranked Kaukauna stopped the Viking’s bid for a fourth-straight state title with a 38-26 victory on Saturday in what was both program’s third match of the day.

Stoughton began its day with a 51-30 win over Waterford in the quarterfinals before defeating Slinger 39-34 to advance to the finals.

The division one state final was the seventh consecutive year the two programs met in state with Stoughton defeating Kaukauna their three previous meetings in the state semifinals while Kaukauna topped the Vikings in the state title matches from 2015 to 2017.

Waunakee made its first ever trip to state first defeating Marshfield 40-32 before falling to the eventual state champs in Kaukauna 60-18.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Lake Mills Stoughton
WIAA boy’s basketball regional championships results
Lake Mills defeats Marshall
WIAA girl’s basketball state sectional results
Hudson defeats Verona 4-0 in division one state championship
Cam McCorkle and his teammates celebrate after the senior hit the eventual game-winnner for...
McCorkle’s big shot sends Verona to Regional Championship to face DeForest