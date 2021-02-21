Advertisement

Person injured in exchange of gunfire with Oneida officer

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say an Oneida tribal police officer shot and wounded a person during an early-morning incident in the parking lot of the police department.

State Department of Justice officials said in a release that police dispatch saw someone drive a vehicle into the department’s parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the person got out of the vehicle and was acting erratically.

Dispatch asked a police officer to come back to the department and investigate. The officer and the person  in the lot eventually exchanged gunfire.

The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The officer was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Woman in custody following shots fired incident
Cities declare winter weather emergencies ahead of Sunday’s snow
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee woman 21 years ago
ALERT DAY - Round of wet, slushy snow Sunday