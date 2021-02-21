Person injured in exchange of gunfire with Oneida officer

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say an Oneida tribal police officer shot and wounded a person during an early-morning incident in the parking lot of the police department.

State Department of Justice officials said in a release that police dispatch saw someone drive a vehicle into the department’s parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the person got out of the vehicle and was acting erratically.

Dispatch asked a police officer to come back to the department and investigate. The officer and the person in the lot eventually exchanged gunfire.

The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The officer was not injured.

