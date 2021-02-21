Advertisement

Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Ga.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Round of wet, slushy snow Sunday
Hudson Beard, 13, continues to experience symptoms after contracting COVID-19 in November....
Mont. boy, 13, suffers COVID-19 symptoms, including heart problems, for months
The 13-year-old contracted COVID-19 in November. He hasn’t been to school since and continues...
'It is hard': Boy, 13, suffers heart problems, trouble breathing months after COVID-19
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Passengers relieved by safe landing after engine fails during flight