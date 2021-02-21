Advertisement

Two arrested after pursuit with Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CITY OF PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody after an early morning traffic stop Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when the Sergeant pulled the vehicle over in the 300 block of E Edgewater St the car drove off. The driver then slowed the vehicle and a female passenger got out and fled on foot while the vehicle continued.

A short distance later, the vehicle got stuck in a snowbank. The driver got out and fled on foot again. After a short pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office says the driver was taken into custody.

About an hour and a half of searching, the female suspect was found hiding at a residence nearby and was also taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Sanger and the female passenger was identified as 33-year-old Ashley Lenius.

Sanger was arrested and charged with felony eluding, OWI 5th offense, resisting arrest, operating after revocation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a two-year-old outstanding probation/parole warrant.

Lenius was found to have fled in avoidance of a child support warrant and was taken into custody for the same, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Both were booked into the Columbia County jail awaiting court appearances.

