Wet Snow Thru Tonight; Slushy & Slick Roads Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dry air delayed the onset of snowfall across southern Wisconsin. As of mid-afternoon, the wet snow had begun falling in Madison. Full coverage is expected by early evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for SW portions of Wisconsin - including Vernon, Crawford, Grant, Richland, Green, Iowa & Lafayette counties. These are areas which could pick up as much as 3″ of snow - perhaps with some locally higher amounts.

Expect visibility and road conditions to deteriorate throughout the evening. Most of southern Wisconsin stands to pick up 1-3″ of snow from this event. A heavier band or two may deliver some locally higher amounts. Snow exits Wisconsin late tonight - by midnight Monday. Lows drop into the lower 20′s under a mostly cloudy sky tonight.

Clouds remain for Monday itself, but warmer air is on the way in. Just about all of southern Wisconsin will climb above-freezing (the first time since early February).

There’s a chance for a few brief flurries late Monday into Tuesday before highs reach near-40°F. A mid-level disturbance drops in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Flurries may be possible for areas north of Madison. Temperatures hover in the mid 30′s later in the week. Another weather system may bring a more widespread snowfall next weekend.

