WIAA boy’s basketball regional championships results

By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Mills was led by senior scoring in the L-Cats 72-52 win over Stoughton to earn a regional title.

Charlie Bender scored a game-high 25 points while Drew Stoddard added 24 of his own in the L-Cats regional clinching win.

DeForest ended Verona’s Cinderella run in their Division 1 regional final in Baraboo with a 70-54 win over the Wildcats. Max Weisbrod finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Norskies.

Janesville Parker beat Monona Grove 70-51 behind 24 points from Brenden Weis.

Beaver Dam fell to West Bend East 56-54 while Edgewood edged out McFarland 55-53.

Monroe defeated Beloit Turner 53-46 as Poynette took down Richland Center 62-57.

Darlington beat New Glarus 94-66 thanks to 23 points from Carter Lancaster and Hunter Hardyman.

