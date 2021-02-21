Advertisement

WIAA girl’s basketball state sectional results

L-Cats advance to state for second straight year while Marshall’s bid for third-straight state title comes to an end.
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On sectional championship Saturday in Wisconsin one of the best matchups pitted Lake Mills against Marshall in Division 3 Sectional 3 with the L-Cats advancing to state after a double-overtime 65-59 win.

The upset for the third-seeded L-Cats over first-seeded Marshall ends the Cardinals bid for a third-straight state title while sending Lake Mills to state for a second straight year.

Saturday was the second meeting between the two programs this season as Marshall won 61-58 back on February 2 in Lake Mills. Tied at 51 at the end of regulation and again at 56 at the end of the first overtime before the L-Cats hit seven free throws in the final 61 seconds of the game to win by six.

In Division 1 Sectional 3, Verona defeated Arrowhead 50-40 in double-overtime to advance to state while Reedsburg beat McFarland 78-46 in Division 2 for the Beavers first trip to state since 2012.

Mineral Point advanced to state in Division 4 with a 65-33 win over Fennimore for the Pointers first berth to state since they won it all in 2016.

Black Hawk won its 4th straight sectional title and 75th straight game overall with a 55-30 win over Albany in Division 5.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

Lake Mills Stoughton
WIAA boy’s basketball regional championships results
Hudson defeats Verona 4-0 in division one state championship
No. 1 Kaukauna ends Stoughton’s quest for a fourth-straight state title
Cam McCorkle and his teammates celebrate after the senior hit the eventual game-winnner for...
McCorkle’s big shot sends Verona to Regional Championship to face DeForest