WIAA girl’s basketball state sectional results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On sectional championship Saturday in Wisconsin one of the best matchups pitted Lake Mills against Marshall in Division 3 Sectional 3 with the L-Cats advancing to state after a double-overtime 65-59 win.

The upset for the third-seeded L-Cats over first-seeded Marshall ends the Cardinals bid for a third-straight state title while sending Lake Mills to state for a second straight year.

Saturday was the second meeting between the two programs this season as Marshall won 61-58 back on February 2 in Lake Mills. Tied at 51 at the end of regulation and again at 56 at the end of the first overtime before the L-Cats hit seven free throws in the final 61 seconds of the game to win by six.

A first half shootout between Lake Mills and Marshall carried all the way to 2OT as @LGirlsbball defeats @CardinalsGBB 65-59 for @LcatsAthletics second straight trip to state. pic.twitter.com/UkbJDq8IYR — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 21, 2021

In Division 1 Sectional 3, Verona defeated Arrowhead 50-40 in double-overtime to advance to state while Reedsburg beat McFarland 78-46 in Division 2 for the Beavers first trip to state since 2012.

Reedsburg puts the finishing touches on a 78-46 sectional final win over McFarland. The Beavers are going back to state for the first time since 2012. pic.twitter.com/u7YbMztEg2 — Brock Fritz (@BrockFritz) February 21, 2021

Mineral Point advanced to state in Division 4 with a 65-33 win over Fennimore for the Pointers first berth to state since they won it all in 2016.

Pointers back to state for the first time since winning it all in 2016 #PointerNation #wisgb @NorbertDurst pic.twitter.com/jhZexqCd9v — Jimmie Kaska (@jimmiekaska) February 20, 2021

Black Hawk won its 4th straight sectional title and 75th straight game overall with a 55-30 win over Albany in Division 5.

Black Hawk wins their 4th straight WIAA Division 5 sectional title with a 55-39 victory over Albany. It was their 75th straight overall win and 51st straight home win. pic.twitter.com/z5xsTi3sf3 — Thomas Gunnell (@gunnersports) February 20, 2021

