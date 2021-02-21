Advertisement

Wilson Street garage temporarily closed due to a sprinkler malfunction

The city says the closure could last through early next week.
The City of Madison’s Wilson Street Garage located at 20 East Mifflin Street.
The City of Madison’s Wilson Street Garage located at 20 East Mifflin Street.(The City of Madison)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison parking garage is temporarily closed due to a sprinkler system malfunction early Sunday morning.

The city says the malfunction was located on the lower level of Wilson Street Garage at 20 East Mifflin Street. The malfunction caused water to accumulate on the parking deck which spread into two elevator vestibules and shafts, and nearby stairwells.

Due to the bitter cold, the standing water froze over. The city closed the garage for cleanup, damage assessments and preventative safety measures for public use.

Assistant Parking Utility Manager Sabrina Tolley says the city is still looking into the cause of the malfunction.

City staff is working to clear water slush and ice from the garage, while elevator technicians inspect the elevators. The city says the duration of the closure is difficult to estimate, but it could last through early next week.

The Parking Division is asking the downtown community to use alternate garages at this time. Garages and rates can be found here.

