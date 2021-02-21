Woman in custody following shots fired incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is in custody after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Hardrock Road for a report of a single gunshot heard. When officers arrived, the suspect was pointed out and taken into custody.

One shell casing was recovered from the scene. Officers say no injuries or property damage was reported.

Shavona M. Bradshaw was armed with a gun when officers located her. She was booked into the Dane Co. Public safety Building pending charges of recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and carry a concealed weapon.

