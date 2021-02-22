A Wood County study finds encouraging safety results for in-person learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of specialists in Wood County, Wisconsin, studied 17 schools, tracking mask compliance and COVID cases attributed to schools.

They found some surprising results.

From the end of August through the end of November, only seven COVID cases (all contracted by students) were linked to the schools and a group of students and staff that topped 5,000 people. Teachers also reported over 92% of the students K-12 diligently wore masks all semester.

Dr. Amy Falk, one of the specialists apart of the study published by the CDC, said that despite the rise and fall of cases in communities around the schools, COVID numbers in the schools stayed consistently low.

“I think it’s very clear that schools are not the issue because no matter what the community is doing, schools are able to do things like hand washing, mask-wearing, some degree of distancing,” said Dr. Falk. “I think the CDC’s guidance on those types of things is going to change in time; I think those of us that have been in-person and working towards that can help change the narrative there.”

Dr. Falk also noted that the study in Wood County came to the same conclusion as Duke University’s studies across North Carolina. She believes that early studies show the contained environment of a school makes safe in-person learning accomplishable.

“As long as you talk with your kids about the importance of masking, hand washing, a lot of these things are not difficult to do,” said Dr. Falk. “Kids will do the right thing.”

Dr. Falk says that while returning to in-person learning is a personal decision that holds different variables from family to family, studies from last semester show a school’s ability to consistently keep students and staff as safe as possible.

The Madison Metropolitan School District returns grades K-4 to in-person learning on March 9th.

