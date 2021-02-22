Alleged intoxicated driver strikes Middleton police cruisers during unrelated OWI investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Middleton police officers who were investigating a possible OWI early Sunday morning saw their cruisers wrecked when another alleged drunk driver collided with one of them, according to the Madison Police Dept.

According to police, the Middleton officers were working the initial OWI investigation shortly before 2 a.m., near the intersection of N. Gammon Rd. and Fiskdale Circle. Their cruisers’ emergency lights were activated as the vehicles sat on the side of the road.

That’s when the other vehicle, which was heading south at the time, crashed into the first cruiser, pushing it into the second, the report stated. One person was taken to the hospital following the wreck, however MPD did not say if it was one of the officers, the driver, or a passenger.

The 45-year-old driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts that include operating a motor vehicle with a passenger who is under 16 years old.

The police report indicates that a 10-year-old child had been in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.