Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court rejects Trump election challenge cases
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
Zero COVID-19 deaths reported for the 2nd day in a row in Wisconsin