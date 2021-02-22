Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $2.4 billion on building projects across 31 counties in Wisconsin over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System.

Evers released his capital budget proposal on Monday. Of the nearly $2.4 billion proposed, $1 billion will be for UW System projects, requesting $26 million for the Music Hall Restoration at UW Madison and $150 million for Phase 1 of replacing the Engineering Building.

The funding for the UW System also suggests $7.3 million for the renovation planning and design of Ottensman Hall at UW Platteville.

The governor explained that this budget is important for the future they build for the state.

“It’s about our priorities—from investing in sustainable energy options and protecting our public lands, to supporting the growth of our UW campuses and students, to reforming our juvenile justice system, to investing in community development, this capital budget will have a far-reaching impact on our communities and our state for generations to come.”

According to a study by the Association of General Contractors included, Evers notes that for every $1 in construction spending, there is $1.81 of economic activity in Wisconsin. Also, for every $1 million spent in construction, there are 12 jobs supported. The governor explained that this means based on the $4.3 billion of economic activity this budget supports, 29,000 jobs would also be supported.

Included in the proposal is $4 million for the redevelopment of Block 108, or GEF 1, to potentially locate a museum and replace a downtown Madison state office building.

The governor also proposes $163 million for a new state office building and parking garage in Milwaukee, as well as funding to upgrade veterans homes and cemeteries.

Evers also requests $175 million to invest in the Department of Corrections.

The state building commission is slated to vote on the proposal next month, which would then send the plan to the Legislature’s budget committee which will then decide what to fund.

