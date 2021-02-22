Advertisement

Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $2.4 billion on building projects across 31 counties in Wisconsin over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System.

Evers released his capital budget proposal on Monday. Of the nearly $2.4 billion proposed, $1 billion will be for UW System projects, requesting $26 million for the Music Hall Restoration at UW Madison and $150 million for Phase 1 of replacing the Engineering Building.

The funding for the UW System also suggests $7.3 million for the renovation planning and design of Ottensman Hall at UW Platteville.

The governor explained that this budget is important for the future they build for the state.

“It’s about our priorities—from investing in sustainable energy options and protecting our public lands, to supporting the growth of our UW campuses and students, to reforming our juvenile justice system, to investing in community development, this capital budget will have a far-reaching impact on our communities and our state for generations to come.”

Gov. Tony Evers

According to a study by the Association of General Contractors included, Evers notes that for every $1 in construction spending, there is $1.81 of economic activity in Wisconsin. Also, for every $1 million spent in construction, there are 12 jobs supported. The governor explained that this means based on the $4.3 billion of economic activity this budget supports, 29,000 jobs would also be supported.

Included in the proposal is $4 million for the redevelopment of Block 108, or GEF 1, to potentially locate a museum and replace a downtown Madison state office building.

The governor also proposes $163 million for a new state office building and parking garage in Milwaukee, as well as funding to upgrade veterans homes and cemeteries.

Evers also requests $175 million to invest in the Department of Corrections.

The state building commission is slated to vote on the proposal next month, which would then send the plan to the Legislature’s budget committee which will then decide what to fund.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported for the 2nd day in a row in Wisconsin
Alleged intoxicated driver strikes Middleton police cruisers during unrelated OWI investigation
Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Johnson's older son is Joseph, who is almost 4. Jamison is 2.
McFarland mom grateful for diaper donations, calls effort a “miracle” for her family