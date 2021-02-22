Advertisement

Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.
FILE - In this April 17, 2013 file photo, Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de...
FILE - In this April 17, 2013 file photo, Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.((Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they’re breaking up after 28 years.

The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue.” A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”

They released their debut album in 1993.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Platteville
UW-Platteville set to build state’s biggest solar array
Narcan
Wisconsin group putting Narcan boxes in public for use in overdoses
A Wood County study finds encouraging safety results for in-person learning
A Wood County study finds encouraging safety results for in-person learning
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court won’t halt Trump tax record turnover