I-90 near Beloit heading north closed due to crash

(MGN)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - As of 4 a.m. Monday morning, Interstate 90 heading north near Beloit was closed due to a crash involving two semi trucks. The closure is just north of where Interstates 90 and 43 intersect.

No injuries have been reported. Dispatch tells NBC15 News that crews are currently working to clear the crash. They hope to hhave the interstate back open around 5:30 or 6 a.m.

