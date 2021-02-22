Advertisement

Man convicted of killing Milwaukee woman 21 years ago

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. - A jury in Racine County has convicted a man of fatally shooting a Milwaukee woman 21 years ago. Miguel Cruz was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon Friday afternoon after jurors deliberated for about four hours.

The body of Juanita Zdroik, a 39-year-old mother of two, was found by the side of a rural road near Raymond on Feb. 7, 2000. She had been shot in the head.

Two men came forward years later and told detectives Zroik was killed because she witnessed the murders of a father and son in Milwaukee that same day.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Journal Times.)

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

Latest News

90-year-old baker closes business after decades in the community
90-year-old baker closes business after decades in the community
Vaccine Team Q&A 2-21
Vaccine Team Q&A 2-21
UW Madison Research: Post-COVID symptoms
UW Madison Research: Post-COVID symptoms
UW-Madison is conducting “COVID Long Haulers” research aiming to help patients with post-covid...
“Covid Long-haulers”: Some Wisconsin patients battle symptoms one year later
The COVID-19 pandemic and health problems are forcing Bob Hiller to close his doors.
90-year-old baker closes business after decades in the community