McFarland mom grateful for diaper donations, calls effort a “miracle” for her family

McFARLAND Wis. (WMTV) -The response to our week-long diaper drive has been tremendous so far! We still have a few days left for you donate. We’ve interviewed organizers, volunteers, and donors. But where do your donations go?

We met one mother who says the diapers she gets from The Village Diaper Bank is a miracle.

“Diapers are very expensive, they are very expensive,” said Bridget Johnson.

Johnson is the proud mother of two boys. Joseph is almost 4 years old and Jamison is 2. She works at Little Spartans Child Development Center in McFarland.

When the pandemic hit, the facility closed. Johnson was receiving a fraction of her paycheck and found herself in a tough spot.

“I feel a lot of people are afraid to ask for help. They just don’t want to. It’s embarrassing. They are afraid of being judged. But I think it’s humbling you know? It’s a good thing to ask for help, sometimes,’ said Johnson.

Johnson began receiving diapers and pull-ups for her boys.

“It’s really helpful with COVID and everything considering. It’s been a miracle,” she said. “I’m very grateful for it. I’m very appreciative,”

Kalpana Rizal works as a family advocate for the organization Reach Dane. Reach Dane works to connect clients like Johnson to The Village Diaper Bank.

“I never in my life, in my field, I never realized that giving diapers could bring so many changes to the families we work with,” Rizal said. “It’s such a big relief, I can see it in their face when we talk to them. Now they are like ‘when are the diapers coming next? it’s a big help!’ and their eyes literally sparkle,”

Johnson has been able to worry less now that she knows her two kids will have clean diapers for as long as they need them.

“I haven’t had to buy diapers for a while and with the pandemic and everything that’s been amazing,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without it. It’s helped my kids tremendously,”

You can drop off any new or clean, unused diapers at six different locations to help moms like Johnson. We are collecting diapers at the Festival Foods locations in Madison and Verona, the Icki Sticki locations in Mt. Horeb and Verona as well as Hilldale Mall.

