Mercyhealth loosens visitor restrictions

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth is loosening up visitor restrictions starting Monday at all of its hospitals and clinics.

The hospital is now allowing one visitor per day for non-COVID-19 patients, including adult inpatients, adult outpatients undergoing a surgery or procedure, and those in the emergency department. Women in labor or who are recovering from labor may have one doula, midwife or birthing coach.

Mercyhealth noted that there may be some exceptions to this policy, such as end of life.

One visitor may also come with a patient to any Mercyhealth clinic. Pediatric patients and babies in the NICU are allowed two visitors per day.

For patients with COVID-19, Mercyhealth says that visitors are still restricted. There can be arrangements made on a case-by-case basis for patients by their care team.

The health system has also returned back to their normal visiting hour schedule, which is 8 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days per week.

In order for visitors to be eligible, they must be at least 18 years old, screen negative for respiratory illness-related symptoms and wear a mask at all times. Visitors must also wash their hands as they enter and leave rooms, as well as leave directly after visiting the patient’s room.

