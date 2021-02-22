Milder Temperatures Return to Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The arctic ridge that has brought bitterly cold conditions to Wisconsin has finally retreated to the north and east. A warm front pushed through late yesterday and brought accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin but now milder air is expected to remain in place for the rest of the month.

High temperatures today will be in the middle and upper 30s in most cases. This will be the first time in a month that the high in Madison has been at or above freezing.

We will finally break off our streak of 30 days in a row below freezing today. Highs are expected in the middle and upper 30s. (wmtv weather)

Precipitation will be minimal this week. An area of low pressure will be arriving later week and it will bring our only opportunity of accumulating snow. That will take place Friday night. Preliminary estimates indicate an inch or two.

Deep snow is still in place over southern Wisconsin with depths over a foot in may spots. We will be melting a good deal of the snow through this week with the sunshine and mild temperatures. Longer range models continue to indicate above average temperatures over the next couple weeks.

