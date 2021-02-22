Advertisement

Randle El pleads not guilty in double homicide

Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year and one day after homicide charges were filed against former Wisconsin Badgers football star Marcus Randle El, the 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to those and other charges.

Randle El appeared virtually in a Rock Co. court for a pair of hearings on separate allegations. In an arraignment for allegedly killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory on Feb. 10, 2020, in Janesville, he pleaded not guilty to both counts of first-degree homicide as well as carjacking and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

A criminal complaint shows that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money. Police say Winchester and McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself in police in Chicago five days later.

Monday’s court appearance also included a preliminary hearing on Aggravated Battery and Loan Sharking charges that were filed in December. The hearing was continued and rescheduled for March 8.

